Amazon Orders ‘Hand of God,’ ‘Red Oaks’ to Series

Amazon has made its first series orders from its third wave of pilots that were released in August, greenlighting Hand of God and Red Oaks.

Hand of God stars Ron Pearlman (Sons of Anarchy) as a hard-living, law-bending married man with a high-end call girl on the side, who suffers a mental breakdown and goes on a vigilante quest to find the rapist who tore his family apart. Dana Delaney (Body of Proof) also stars.

The 1980s-set Red Oaks comes from Steven Soderbergh and centers on an assistant tennis pro who is reeling from his father’s heart attack and preparing to go to college. Directed by David Gordon (Pineapple Express, Eastbound and Down) and written by Gregory Jacobs (The Knick), Red Oaks also stars Paul Reiser, Jennifer Grey and Richard Kind.

Amazon recently bowed transgender comedy Transparent in August to much critical fanfare, and will debut the second season of Alpha House on Oct. 24.