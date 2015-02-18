Amazon Orders Five New Series

Five series received full season orders from Amazon on Wednesday (Feb. 18). All five were vetted through the streaming site's user-feedback driven process.

New series The Man in the High Castle was Prime Instant Video’s most-watched pilot ever according to a statement from Roy Price, VP of Amazon Studios.

“These new series, including our first docu-series, are some of our most ambitious to date,” said Price. “And I’m looking forward to their premieres in the future.”

The Man in the High Castle is an hour-long drama following an alternate history where the Axis Powers won World War II and America is split between Japan and Germany. Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker are executive producers.

Dark comedy Mad Dogs, a coproduction with Sony Pictures Television about a group of friends whose trip goes awry, and Amazon’s inaugural docu-series TheNew Yorker Presents were also picked up.

Two of the greenlit series are aimed at children: Just Add Magic and The Stinky & Dirty Show.

None of the shows have a premiere date, but are scheduled to debut later in the year and in 2016.

Amazon also renewed freshman dramedy Mozart in the Jungle .