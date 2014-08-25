Amazon Orders Five Kids’ Pilots

Amazon Studios has ordered pilots for five new children’s series, the digital service announced Monday. Three animated pilots—The Stinky & Dirty Show, Buddy: Tech Detective, Niko and the Sword of Light—and two live-action pilots—Table 58 and Just Add Magic—will be made available for Amazon Prime Instant Video customers to view in 2015, part of the company’s practice of gathering customer feedback on pilots before deciding whether to order them to series.

“We’re very excited to be working with such talented creative minds in kids entertainment to bring these five new pilots to life,” said Tara Sorensen, head of kids programming at Amazon Studios.

Amazon also announced premiere dates for three new kids’ series from its previous round of pilots—Tumble Leaf Sept. 5, Creative Galaxy Oct. 3 and Annedroids Oct. 30.

The studio’s newest round of drama and comedy pilots—The Cosmopolitans, Really, Hand of God, Red Oaks, and Hysteria—will premiere Aug. 28.