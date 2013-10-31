Amazon Orders First Drama Pilots

Amazon Studios has ordered its first two hour-long drama pilots, the company announced Thursday.

The two drama pilots are Bosch, based on Michael Connelly's best-selling Harry Bosch book series, and The After.

Bosch follows an LAPD homicide detective as he pursues the killer of a 13-year-old boy while standing trial on accusations that he murdered a suspected serial killer in cold blood. The After follows eight strangers who are thrown together by mysterious forces and must help each other survive in a violent world that defies explanation.

As it has done with its previous pilots, the new ones will stream on Amazon Instant Video and Lovefilm in the U.K. for customers to provide feedback to help determine which get picked up to series.

"We are very excited to be working with creators like Michael Connelly and Chris Carter, both epic storytellers in their own right," said Roy Price, director of Amazon Studios. "For the first time we are bringing Amazon customers hour-long programming and we can't wait to hear what they think of these new stories."

The pilots come as Amazon Studios is gearing up to premiere its first scripted comedies Betas and Alpha House.