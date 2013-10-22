Amazon, MGM Expand Licensing Agreement

Amazon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) have agreed to expand their content licensing agreement, it was announced Tuesday.

The new deal adds History's Vikings to Amazon's Prime Instant Video service, as well as MGM film titles including Fargo, Platoon and Annie Hall. Vikings had already been available to Amazon's video streaming subscription customers in the U.K. and Germany since it exclusively came to LOVEFiLM — Amazon's European film and TV series subscription service — in May.

"We're excited that Prime Instant Video is now the video subscription home of Vikings, a series we know our customers love in both the U.S. and abroad,"said Brad Beale, director of digital video content acquisition for Amazon. "Adding a collection of great MGM films, along with Vikings, is an example of how we're continuously working to offer our Prime members some of the best content available anywhere."