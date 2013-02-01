Amazon Locks Up Exclusive Streaming Rights for 'Downton Abbey'

Continuing to wage a battle with Netflix for content rights,

Amazon announced a content licensing agreement with PBS that will make the

online retailer's Prime Instant Video the exclusive subscription home for

streaming the Carnival/Masterpiece co-production Downton Abbey.

Seasons one and two of the series are currently available on

Prime Instant Video, and Amazon said they are the most-watched TV series of all

time on the service.

Beginning June 18, 2013, Prime Instant Video will be the

exclusive subscription service for streaming Season 3 of Downton Abbey,

which is currently airing the U.S. on PBS affiliates. Later this year,

according to Amazon, no digital subscription service other than Prime Instant

Video will offer any seasons of Downton Abbey. Currently, Netflix offers

the first season of the show to streaming members.

