Amazon Locks Up Exclusive Streaming Rights for 'Downton Abbey'
Continuing to wage a battle with Netflix for content rights,
Amazon announced a content licensing agreement with PBS that will make the
online retailer's Prime Instant Video the exclusive subscription home for
streaming the Carnival/Masterpiece co-production Downton Abbey.
Seasons one and two of the series are currently available on
Prime Instant Video, and Amazon said they are the most-watched TV series of all
time on the service.
Beginning June 18, 2013, Prime Instant Video will be the
exclusive subscription service for streaming Season 3 of Downton Abbey,
which is currently airing the U.S. on PBS affiliates. Later this year,
according to Amazon, no digital subscription service other than Prime Instant
Video will offer any seasons of Downton Abbey. Currently, Netflix offers
the first season of the show to streaming members.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.