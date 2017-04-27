Amazon Launches ‘American Girl’ Special June 9

On Friday, June 9, Amazon will launch An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Lifeon Prime Video in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Austria. The special sees friends Z (Zoe Manarel) and Paz (Alison Fernandez) arrive at S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) camp. Things take a mysterious turn when they meet Jordan (Monique Green), an enchanting “counselor” who sends them on an adventure, opening them up to a world of possibilities—like befriending Drew (Lauren Donzis).

The special, directed by Alison McDonald (An American Girl Story–Melody 1963: Love Has to Win), also stars Camryn Manheim.

“Summer Camp, Friends for Life combines the relatable themes of friendship and collaboration in a fun and engaging S.T.E.A.M. camp environment,” said Tara Sorensen, head of kids programming at Amazon Studios. “Our customers will be inspired by Z, Paz and Drew as they work together toward solving the mystery presented to them.”

American Girl announced plans to bring TV character Z (short for Suzie) to life in a doll.

The first two original American Girl specials for Amazon Prime, An American Girl Story–Melody 1963: Love Has to Win and An American Girl Story–Maryellen 1955: Extraordinary Christmas, were based on the characters Melody Ellison and Maryellen Larkin from the BeForever historical-inspired character line.