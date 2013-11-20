Amazon Lands Streaming Rights for PBS' 'Mr. Selfridge'

Amazon has reached a deal with PBS for the exclusive streaming rights for Mr. Selfridge.

Beginning immediately, Prime Instant Video subscribers will be able to stream the first season of the period drama starring Jeremy Piven.

Amazon already agreed to a deal with PBS' Downton Abbey for the streaming rights to that drama beginning Dec. 1.Amazon also holds the SVOD rights to CBS' Under the Dome, NBC's Grimm, FX's Justified, TNT's Falling Skies and USA's Covert Affairs and Suits.

"Our Prime customers have an appetite for Masterpiece, as evidenced by the undeniable success of Downton Abbey — which is the all-time most watched series on Prime Instant Video," said Brad Beale, director of digital video content acquisition for Amazon. "Mr. Selfridge is another great Masterpiece show that our customers love, and we are excited to add it to our growing list of exclusive programming in Prime Instant Video."

Mr. Selfridge is a coproduction between ITV Studios and PBS' Masterpiece. A second season has already been ordered for 2014.