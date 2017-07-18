Amazon Inks Deal With Agatha Christie Limited

Amazon has added a group of Agatha Christie Limited adaptations to its Prime offerings. The first is an adaptation of Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence, which began production this month in the U.K. Mammoth Screen is producing and Sarah Phelps is writing.

Bill Nighy, Alice Eve and Ella Purnell are in the cast.

In Ordeal By Innocence, old wounds are reopened for the Argyll family when a man suddenly turns up and claims that the black sheep of the family, Jack, could not have murdered its matriarch, for which he was accused a year earlier. The family must come to terms with Jack’s innocence.

“We are thrilled to bring to our slate these adaptations from the world’s greatest mystery writer,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international series, Amazon Studios. “With terrific talent, in front of and behind the camera, they are sure to delight our customers.”

Agatha Christie Limited, Mammoth Screen and Phelps also partnered on And Then There Were None in December 2015 and TheWitness for the Prosecution in December 2016. Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive premium subscription streaming home for these series in the U.S.

IMG is handling international sales for the project.

“We are delighted to be working with Amazon in the TV space,” said James Prichard, chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited. “They have obviously played a massive part in our book business over the past few years, and it is exciting to move with them onto Prime Video in the U.S.”

