Amazon Greenlights Spielberg Miniseries About Spanish Conquistador

Amazon Studios has greenlit a straight-to-series order for a four-hour miniseries based on the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes. The series, called Cortes, comes from Steven Spielberg and Amblin Television.

Steven Zaillian, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce, as will Javier Bardem, who will have the lead role in Cortes.

Cortes led a rebellious expedition to the heart of King Montezuma II’s Aztec empire, connecting two civilizations for the first time and changing the course of history.

“Cortes’ epic discoveries shaped the world as we know it today, and through the minds of Amblin, Steven Spielberg, Steve Zaillian and Javier Bardem, we will bring Prime Video members on an exhilarating journey,” said Sharon Yguado, head of scripted series, Amazon Studios. “There are few moments in history that shape an entire culture such as Cortes’ story, and this series will be one filled with drama and adventure.”

“We are so pleased that Amazon has given us the opportunity to bring this exciting 500-year-old story to Prime Video members worldwide,” said Frank and Falvey, co-heads of Amblin Television. “It is a part of history that had such a significant impact and largely influenced modern day civilizations. With Javier as Cortes, we have the perfect star for this role, and we can’t wait to get started.”