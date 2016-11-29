Amazon Greenlights ‘Sigmund and the Sea Monsters’ Remake

Amazon Studios has ordered two children’s series, live-action Sigmund and the Sea Monsters—from Sid and Marty Krofft and based on their Saturday morning television series from the 1970s—and animated TheBug Diaries, based on a best-selling children’s book series by Doreen Cronin.

Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, targeting children ages 6 to 11, is based on the Kroffts’ classic Saturday morning series about two brothers and a cousin who befriend a sea monster. David Arquette plays Captain Barnabas. The Sigmund pilot went live on Amazon for screening June 17.

Bug Diaries is about a trio of slimy bug friends whose tiny world offers up major adventures.

“We are so excited to bring this beloved series, Bug Diaries, to our customers, that highlights important life lessons for our young viewers,” said Tara Sorensen, head of kids programming at Amazon Studios. “We also look forward to reviving the classic Sigmund and the Sea Monsters that has a strong message of friendship.”