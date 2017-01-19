Amazon Greenlights Season Two of ‘Sneaky Pete’

Amazon has renewed its original drama Sneaky Pete, which premiered Jan. 13. The series was the second most streamed original scripted series on an opening day at Amazon, behind The Man in the High Castle.

Sneaky Pete was co-created and is executive produced by Bryan Cranston, star of Breaking Bad, and executive produced by Graham Yost, who is also the showrunner. Additional exec producers are Michael Dinner, Fred Golan and James Degus.

“Bryan Cranston and Graham Yost have done a masterful job of steering the cast to fantastic performances,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy and drama, Amazon Studios. “Both the critical response and our customers’ engagement with the series are key factors in our enthusiasm to bring our audience a second season of Sneaky Pete.”

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television produce the show. The cast includes Giovanni Ribisi and Marin Ireland.

Ribisi plays a confidence man who tries to leave his old life behind by assuming the identity of his former cellmate.

Sneaky Pete is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Season one has 10 episodes.