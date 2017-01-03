Amazon Greenlights Season Three of ‘Man in the High Castle’

Amazon has ordered a third season of dystopian drama The Man in the High Castle, with Eric Overmyer, formerly the showrunner on Amazon stablemate Bosch, stepping in as showrunner and executive producer. Season two debuted Dec. 16 and logged the most viewers over its debut weekend of all scripted Amazon original series, according to the streaming service.

“As timely as ever, the exploration of characters at a dark point for humanity has provided incredible stories for two seasons,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy and drama, Amazon Studios. “Eric and his team are doing an incredible job crafting stories about the inner lives of those who struggle to do good in a world that is not. We couldn’t be more excited to bring season three to customers in 2017.”

The series, based on a novel by Philip K. Dick, was developed by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files), with Ridley Scott (The Martian), David W. Zucker (The Good Wife), Richard Heus (Ugly Betty), Isa Dick Hackett (The Adjustment Bureau), and Daniel Percival (Banished) the executive producers for season three. Isa Dick Hackett is the late author’s daughter.

Overmyer adapted Amazon’s first original drama, Bosch, for television. His credits also include St. Elsewhere, Homicide: Life on the Street, The Wire and Treme, which he created with David Simon.