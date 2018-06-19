Amazon Greenlights Robert Kirkman Animated Series ‘Invincible’

Amazon Studios has greenlit the animated series Invincible, which comes from Robert Kirkman, along with co-creator Cory Walker and artist Ryan Ottley. The series is based on Kirkman’s comic book series of the same title.

Amazon is on board for eight one-hour episodes.

Another of Kirkman’s comic book series, The Walking Dead, was made into a series on AMC.

“Robert has an uncanny talent to predict the zeitgeist, and we are incredibly excited to see him break boundaries in an animated one-hour format,” said Sharon Yguado, head of scripted genre programming, Amazon Studios. “In a world saturated with superhero fare, we trust Robert to subvert expectations while encapsulating a story filled with heart and adrenaline. We love his ambitious plan for the show and believe it will look like nothing else on television.”

The Invincible comic book series concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.

Invincible revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark develops powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage.

“I couldn't be more proud of the series Cory Walker, Ryan Ottley and I did together for over 15 years,” said Kirkman. “To know our characters will live on in multiple iterations in other media is almost too exciting to bear! What Amazon is allowing us to do in animated form is nothing short of ground-breaking, and I can't wait for our rabid fan base to experience it!”

Invincible is produced by Skybound, with Simon Racioppa the showrunner. The series is executive produced by Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder.