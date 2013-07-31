Amazon Greenlights Five More Kids Pilots
Amazon Studios will produce five more original pilots for
children, including its first pilots for kids ages 6-11, the company announced on
Wednesday.
Like its first set of TV pilots is April, the pilots will
stream on Amazon Instant Video and Lovefilm in the U.K. for customers to provide
feedback to help determine which get picked up to series. The five pilots are:
Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, a
live-action adventure show that looks at the lives of three quirky teens
created by David Anaxagoras, who was discovered through Amazon Studios'
open-door submission process.
Grid Smasher, about Johnico and his team of rag-tag
aliens who compete to win the greatest game in the universe. The show from
creator Dan Clark (Yo Gabba Gabba!) is a mix of puppetry and CGI.
Hard-Boiled Eggheads is an animated action-comedy for
kids ages 6-11 about classified special agents who correct mistakes of science.
The show is created by Duane Capizzi (Transformers Prime).
The Jo B. & G. Raff Show is an animated series
about two best friends who are hosts of their own TV show where one is always
late to filming. The show from creator Josh Selig (Sesame Street) will
teach preschoolers the importance of compromise.
Wishenpoof! is an animated series about a little girl
who has magical powers that let her make wishes come true that will teach the
essentials of empathy and making good choices. The pilot is from Angela
Santomero, creator of Blue's Clues and the upcoming Amazon series Creative
Galaxy.
