Amazon Greenlights Five More Kids Pilots

Amazon Studios will produce five more original pilots for

children, including its first pilots for kids ages 6-11, the company announced on

Wednesday.

Like its first set of TV pilots is April, the pilots will

stream on Amazon Instant Video and Lovefilm in the U.K. for customers to provide

feedback to help determine which get picked up to series. The five pilots are:

Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, a

live-action adventure show that looks at the lives of three quirky teens

created by David Anaxagoras, who was discovered through Amazon Studios'

open-door submission process.

Grid Smasher, about Johnico and his team of rag-tag

aliens who compete to win the greatest game in the universe. The show from

creator Dan Clark (Yo Gabba Gabba!) is a mix of puppetry and CGI.

Hard-Boiled Eggheads is an animated action-comedy for

kids ages 6-11 about classified special agents who correct mistakes of science.

The show is created by Duane Capizzi (Transformers Prime).

The Jo B. & G. Raff Show is an animated series

about two best friends who are hosts of their own TV show where one is always

late to filming. The show from creator Josh Selig (Sesame Street) will

teach preschoolers the importance of compromise.

Wishenpoof! is an animated series about a little girl

who has magical powers that let her make wishes come true that will teach the

essentials of empathy and making good choices. The pilot is from Angela

Santomero, creator of Blue's Clues and the upcoming Amazon series Creative

Galaxy.