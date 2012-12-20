Amazon Greenlights First Pilots
Amazon Studios on Thursday said it has ordered six comedy
series pilots, the studios' first pilot production commitment since announcing
its foray into original programming development earlier this year.
Once completed, the pilots will be posted on Amazon Instant
Video for customers to watch for free, with viewer feedback helping to
determine which will be picked up to series. Full seasons will be available
exclusively to Prime members and Lovefilm in the U.K. for free.
The pilots come from talent behind such well-known media as the
Doonesbury comics, The Daily Show, The Big Bang Theory and The
Onion News Network as well as newcomers discovered through the studios'
open-door development process.
The comedy pilot descriptions are below:
Alpha House
Alpha House was written by Academy Award nominee and
Pulitzer-Prize winner Garry Trudeau (Doonesbury, Tanner '88). Alpha
House follows four senators who live together in a rented house in
Washington, D.C.
Browsers
Written by 12-time Emmy-winning comedy writer David
Javerbaum (The Daily Show) and to be directed by Don Scardino (30
Rock), Browsers is a musical comedy set in contemporary Manhattan
that follows four young people as they start their first jobs at a news
website.
Dark Minions
Written by Big Bang Theory co-stars Kevin Sussman and
John Ross Bowie, Dark Minions is an animated workplace series about two
slackers just trying to make a paycheck working on an intergalactic warship. The
pilot will be produced by Principato-Young (Reno 911).
The Onion Presents: The News
The Onion Presents: The News is a smart, fast-paced
scripted comedy set behind the scenes of The Onion News Network that shows just
how far journalists will go to stay at the top of their game. The Onion
Presents: The News is from The Onion's Will Graham and Dan Mirk (The
Onion News Network, The Onion Sportsdome).
Supanatural
Supanatural is an animated comedy series about two
outspoken divas who are humanity's last line of defense against the
supernatural, when they're not working at the mall. The series, written by Lily
Sparks, Price Peterson and Ryan Sandoval, will be produced by Jason Micallef (Butter)
and Kristen Schaal (The Daily Show).
Those Who Can't
Written by Andrew Orvedahl, Adam Cayton-Holland and Benjamin
Roy (Grawlix), who were discovered through Amazon Studios online open
door process, Those Who Can't is a comedy about three juvenile, misfit
teachers who are just as immature, if not more so, than the students they
teach.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.