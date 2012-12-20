Amazon Greenlights First Pilots

Amazon Studios on Thursday said it has ordered six comedy

series pilots, the studios' first pilot production commitment since announcing

its foray into original programming development earlier this year.

Once completed, the pilots will be posted on Amazon Instant

Video for customers to watch for free, with viewer feedback helping to

determine which will be picked up to series. Full seasons will be available

exclusively to Prime members and Lovefilm in the U.K. for free.

The pilots come from talent behind such well-known media as the

Doonesbury comics, The Daily Show, The Big Bang Theory and The

Onion News Network as well as newcomers discovered through the studios'

open-door development process.

The comedy pilot descriptions are below:

Alpha House

Alpha House was written by Academy Award nominee and

Pulitzer-Prize winner Garry Trudeau (Doonesbury, Tanner '88). Alpha

House follows four senators who live together in a rented house in

Washington, D.C.

Browsers

Written by 12-time Emmy-winning comedy writer David

Javerbaum (The Daily Show) and to be directed by Don Scardino (30

Rock), Browsers is a musical comedy set in contemporary Manhattan

that follows four young people as they start their first jobs at a news

website.

Dark Minions

Written by Big Bang Theory co-stars Kevin Sussman and

John Ross Bowie, Dark Minions is an animated workplace series about two

slackers just trying to make a paycheck working on an intergalactic warship. The

pilot will be produced by Principato-Young (Reno 911).

The Onion Presents: The News

The Onion Presents: The News is a smart, fast-paced

scripted comedy set behind the scenes of The Onion News Network that shows just

how far journalists will go to stay at the top of their game. The Onion

Presents: The News is from The Onion's Will Graham and Dan Mirk (The

Onion News Network, The Onion Sportsdome).

Supanatural

Supanatural is an animated comedy series about two

outspoken divas who are humanity's last line of defense against the

supernatural, when they're not working at the mall. The series, written by Lily

Sparks, Price Peterson and Ryan Sandoval, will be produced by Jason Micallef (Butter)

and Kristen Schaal (The Daily Show).

Those Who Can't

Written by Andrew Orvedahl, Adam Cayton-Holland and Benjamin

Roy (Grawlix), who were discovered through Amazon Studios online open

door process, Those Who Can't is a comedy about three juvenile, misfit

teachers who are just as immature, if not more so, than the students they

teach.