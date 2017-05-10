Amazon Greenlights Fantasy Drama Series 'Carnival Row'

Amazon Wednesday announced it has greenlit an original fantasy drama Carnival Row to series.

The eight-episode original series will examine the fragile relationship between citizens of a neo-Victorian city and mythical creatures that have migrated to the city from their war-torn homeland, said company officials.

Carnival Row, produced by Legendary Television, will begin filming in the fall of 2018 for a 2019 premiere. Executive producers for the series include Rene Echevarria, Paul McGuigan and Travis Beacham.



