Amazon Grabs International Output Deal With AMC Studios

Looking to compete globally with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video has signed a deal that will give it first international rights to series from AMC Studios.

The first new series covered by the act is The Terror, which should become available in 2018. Amazon Prime will be able to stream the show to members in markets including German, Japan, Australia, India and Italy.

“This is another step in our efforts to extend the selection of premium TV shows available to Prime Video members worldwide. We are thrilled to bring new shows from AMC, starting with The Terror, to our Prime members around the world,” said Brad Beale, VP, worldwide television acquisition for Amazon Prime Video.

Financial terms were not disclosed. AMC Networks has several of its own over-the-top streaming video businesses, but it also licenses series to Netflix and Hulu.

“AMC Studios and Amazon already enjoy a successful programming partnership,” said Rick Olshansky, president of business operations at AMC Studios. “This agreement underscores the high global demand for AMC’s must-have content and franchises and enables us to bring our popular shows to a wide global audience.”



The Terror is an anthology series executive produced by Ridley Scott, David Zucker and Guymon Cassady based on the true story of an ship in the arctic attacked by a mysterious predator.