Amazon Gets NFL Thursday Night Games: Reports

Amazon has cut a deal with the National Football League for one year's streaming rights to 10 Thursday-night games, paying $50 million for the same number of games that Twitter previously had obtained for $10 million, The Wall Street Journal and Sports Business Journal reported.

The games will be available exclusively for Amazon Prime members, bolstering the SVOD service and free-shipping feature that Amazon charges $99 per year for, the journals reported. Twitter had streamed the games for free.



On TV, the games are on CBS, NBC and The NFL Network.



