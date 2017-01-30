Amazon: Fourth Season for ‘Mozart,’ Third and Final for ‘Red Oaks'

Amazon Studios has greenlit a fourth season of Mozart in the Jungle and a third—and final—season of Red Oaks. Both are scheduled to premiere later this year on Prime Video.

Based on the book Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs & Classical Music by Blair Tindall, Mozart goes behind the scenes at the symphony. Gael García Bernal and Lola Kirke star. The show was a big winner at the 2016 Golden Globes, taking home best musical or comedy series and best performance by an actor (Bernal) in a musical or comedy.

With Craig Roberts and Paul Reiser in its cast, comedy Red Oaks is set at a country club in the ‘80s.

"Amazon Studios has been built by the risky, creative genius of shows like Mozart in the Jungle and Red Oaks,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy and drama, Amazon Studios. “We are excited to see how the amazing creators, casts and crews top themselves next season.”

Roman Coppola commented on behalf of the Mozart executive producers: “We’re all delighted to be back for a fourth season and to share the further tales of our orchestra and all the artists who comprise it. For the fans who have been so enthusiastic about our show, we’re so happy to have an audience that wants to see stories about the arts, music, and all these characters we’ve invented.”

Red Oaks creators Joe Gangemi and Greg Jacobs commented: "We've always hoped to send these characters off to their futures with a third and final season, so we're thrilled that Amazon has given us the opportunity to do so."