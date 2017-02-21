Amazon Executive Paull Named CEO of BAMTech

Major League Baseball’s interactive media and tech company MLBAM has named Michael Paull as CEO of BAMTech, its video streaming company.

Last year, the Walt Disney Co. made a $1 billion investment in BAMTech, which is also owned by baseball and the National Hockey League. BAMTech is expected to be the backbone of new over-the-top sports channels associated with Disney’s ESPN and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Paull had been VP of digital video at Amazon, where he ran Amazon Channels and was responsible for global content, product, technology, operations and marketing.

"Michael is a talented and accomplished executive who shares our collective vision for BAMTech as it aggressively explores new means to acquire and distribute video content,” said baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. “We are confident Michael will deliver on the incredible potential and promise this venture has for building powerful viewing experiences for its clients and their customers.”

BAMTech has successfully designed, developed and delivered direct-to-consumer streaming services over the past 14 years, currently serving 7.5 million total global paid subscribers with its clients’ OTT products.

BAMTech’s growing roster of sports, news and entertainment partners include HBO Now, the NHL, MLB, the PGA Tour, WWE Network, Riot Games/League of Legends, and Ice Network.

BAMTech also jointly formed BAMTech Europe with Discovery Communications and provides technology services to clients across the continent, including Eurosport’s digital products.

Paull joined Amazon in 2012 and also oversaw Prime Video and Amazon’s SVOD business in the U.S.