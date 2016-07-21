Amazon Cues Up Comedy Pilots for Public Screening

Amazon has announced three comedy pilots debuting Aug. 19 on Amazon Video, with users invited to screen the shows and weigh in on what moves on to an Amazon Prime original series.

I Love Dick is based on a feminist novel about a couple’s marital struggles in an artistic and academic community. Jill Soloway and Andrea Sperling of Transparent, and Sarah Gubbins, executive produce.

Kathryn Hahn of Transparent and Griffin Dunne play the couple, and Kevin Bacon (pictured) plays a rake who “upends their preconceptions about love and monogamy.”

Jean-Claude Van Johnson sees martial arts film star Jean-Claude Van Damme operating under an alias as a dangerous undercover private contractor. The show is executive produced by Peter Atencio, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker and Van Damme. From Scott Free Productions, the pilot is directed by Atencio and written by Dave Callaham.

The Tick, starring Peter Serafinowicz, is a dark superhero tale based on the comic. An underdog accountant falls in league with a strange blue superhero to take on enemy forces. The Tick is executive produced by Ben Edlund, Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld, directed by Wally Pfister, and written by Edlund. It’s a co-production with Sony Pictures Television.

“Nowhere else will voices as influential as Jill Soloway and Jean-Claude Van Damme share a stage,” said Joe Lewis, head of half-hour series, Amazon Studios. “And that’s just the Js. We’re excited to bring such a diverse slate of pilots to customers and we can’t wait to hear what they think.”

Amazon’s customer feedback platform has birthed comedies Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle, and drama The Man in the High Castle.

Last month, Amazon revealed its drama and children’s pilots, including The Last Tycoon, based on the unfinished F. Scott Fitzgerald book, and a reboot of Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, from Sid and Marty Krofft.