Amazon Chooses First Original Series

Amazon has greenlit its first original pilots to series, on Wednesday picking up comedies Alpha House and Betas as well as three children's shows. The series will be available exclusively on its Prime Instant Video service later this year and in early 2014.

The pilots moving forward were chosen based on Amazon and Lovefilm customer feedback on the initial eight comedy pilots and six kids series pilots that were made available for viewing on April 19.

"We are thrilled at the enthusiastic customer response to our first original pilots," said Roy Price, director of Amazon Studios. "We built Amazon Studios so that customers could help decide which stories would make the very best movies and TV shows. It's exciting to see the process in motion, doing exactly what we set out to do. The success of this first set of pilots has given us the push to try this approach with even more shows-this is just the beginning."

The comedy Alpha House is about four senators turned unlikely roommates, starring John Goodman and written by Gary Trudeau; Ed Begley Jr. stars in Betas, which follows four young entrepreneurs attempting to strike it rich with a new mobile social networking app.

The kids series are Annebots, about a kid scientist and her robots; Creative Galaxy, about an alien artist; and Tumbleaf, about a whimsical fox searching for an adventure.