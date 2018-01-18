Amazon Cancels ‘One Mississippi,’ ‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson,’ ‘I Love Dick’

Amazon has cancelled the original series One Mississippi, Jean-Claude Van Johnson and I Love Dick. One Mississippi, a well-reviewed comedy with Tig Notaro in the lead, lasted two seasons. The second season launched Sept. 8. Notaro created the show with Diablo Cody.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson debuted Dec. 15. Creator Dave Callaham described it to B&C as “a bizarre meta-comedy” with Jean-Claude Van Damme playing a martial arts master operating as a black ops contractor.

I Love Dick, from Transparent creator Jill Soloway, lasted one season. Cast member Kevin Bacon earned a nomination for best actor in a musical or comedy at this year’s Golden Globes.

Amidst personnel changes at the studio, Amazon continues to hunt for a big, broad original series.