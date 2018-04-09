Amazon Cancels ‘Mozart in the Jungle’

Amazon has canceled Mozart in the Jungle, which debuted season four Feb. 16.

The new season sees Rodrigo (played by Gael García Bernal) and Hailey (Lola Kirke) take their relationship public. Hailey struggles to prove herself as a conductor and Rodrigo fights to keep his inspiration alive. Thomas (Malcolm McDowell) joins a start-up orchestra in Brooklyn that challenges Gloria (Bernadette Peters).

Based on the book Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs & Classical Music by Blair Tindall, Mozart goes behind the scenes at the symphony. The half-hour show was a giant winner at the 2016 Golden Globes, taking home best musical or comedy series and best performance by an actor (Bernal) in a musical or comedy.

Mozart in the Jungle is executive produced by Roman Coppola, Paul Weitz, Jason Schwartzman, Will Graham and Caroline Baron.