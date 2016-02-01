Amazon, American Girl Ink Pact For Specials

Amazon Studios and Mattel’s doll brand American Girl have agreed to have Amazon produce four live-action specials and an option to produce multiple seasons. Two specials will feature characters from the BeForever franchise and one will feature characters from Girl of the Year franchise. The first is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

“American Girl resonates strongly with kids and parents alike through its message of self-confidence, adventure, exploration and learning,” said Tara Sorensen, head of kids programming, Amazon Studios. “Their research dives deep and adds rich layers to the IP that are unparalleled in this space which, in turn, will facilitate a truly enriched on-screen experience.”

American Girl’s BeForever historical line offers a peek into the past, when a certain doll is said to have walked the earth. The doll Julie Albright, for instance, is a hippie girl from the ‘70s, while Kit Kittredge is a tomboy from the Depression era.

“Amazon Studios has differentiated itself by creating shows that bring more than just entertainment to families,” said Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, chief content officer of Mattel. “Their focus on creating positive role models that both inspire and educate was an absolute perfect fit with Mattel’s mission of creating purposeful play. Partnering with Amazon shows our commitment to innovation and to bringing content to our customers where, when and how they want to watch it.”

Amazon is pushing to increase the original content offered under its Prime banner.

The American Girl franchise has spawned a number of movies.