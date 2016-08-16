Amazon Adds Pilots on YouTube, Facebook Pages

Amazon Video says it is making the pilot episodes of some of its original series available on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The series now available include award winners such as Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent, as well as the talked about The Man in the High Castle and Red Oaks.

Also on the social outlets are kids’ shows including Annedroids and Just Add Magic.

Amazon has used its YouTube and Facebook pages for trailers, commercials and sneak peeks at its content previously.

Prime video is the exclusive destination for full seasons of Amazon Original Series. Prime members can stream shows on TV, connected devices and mobile devices. They can also download shows to mobile devices for offline viewing.

Here’s a full list of the pilots available via YouTube and Facebook:

Primetime

Bosch: An Emmy nominated hour-long drama series based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels, following Harry Bosch, an LAPD homicide detective, who stands trial for the fatal shooting of a serial murder suspect—just as a cold case involving the remains of a missing boy forces Bosch to confront his past.

The Man in the High Castle: A series based on Philip K. Dick's Hugo Award-winning 1962 alternative history novel. The hour-long self-titled series explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II. The series is the most-streamed Amazon Originals show ever by Prime members globally.

Mozart in the Jungle: The multi-Golden Globe award-winning half-hour series that proves what happens behind the curtains at the symphony is just as captivating as what happens on stage. Based on the critically acclaimed memoir Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs & Classical Music by Blair Tindall.

Red Oaks: A half-hour comedy series set in the "go-go" 80s about a college student enjoying a last hurrah before summer comes to an end--and the future begins.

Transparent: The multi-Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning novelistic half-hour series about the Pfefferman family exploring family, identity, sex, and love.

Kids series