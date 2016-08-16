Amazon Adds Pilots on YouTube, Facebook Pages
Amazon Video says it is making the pilot episodes of some of its original series available on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The series now available include award winners such as Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent, as well as the talked about The Man in the High Castle and Red Oaks.
Also on the social outlets are kids’ shows including Annedroids and Just Add Magic.
Amazon has used its YouTube and Facebook pages for trailers, commercials and sneak peeks at its content previously.
Prime video is the exclusive destination for full seasons of Amazon Original Series. Prime members can stream shows on TV, connected devices and mobile devices. They can also download shows to mobile devices for offline viewing.
Here’s a full list of the pilots available via YouTube and Facebook:
Primetime
- Bosch: An Emmy nominated hour-long drama series based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels, following Harry Bosch, an LAPD homicide detective, who stands trial for the fatal shooting of a serial murder suspect—just as a cold case involving the remains of a missing boy forces Bosch to confront his past.
- The Man in the High Castle: A series based on Philip K. Dick's Hugo Award-winning 1962 alternative history novel. The hour-long self-titled series explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II. The series is the most-streamed Amazon Originals show ever by Prime members globally.
- Mozart in the Jungle: The multi-Golden Globe award-winning half-hour series that proves what happens behind the curtains at the symphony is just as captivating as what happens on stage. Based on the critically acclaimed memoir Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs & Classical Music by Blair Tindall.
- Red Oaks: A half-hour comedy series set in the "go-go" 80s about a college student enjoying a last hurrah before summer comes to an end--and the future begins.
- Transparent: The multi-Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning novelistic half-hour series about the Pfefferman family exploring family, identity, sex, and love.
Kids series
- Annedroids: An Emmy nominated live-action series (for children ages 4 to 7 years) about Anne, a young female scientist, her human friends and the android assistants she’s created. The series follows the amazing scientific discoveries they make while undertaking the biggest experiment of them all: growing up.
- Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street: An Emmy nominated live-action series (for children ages 6 to 11) that centers around Gortimer and the bond with his two best friends Ranger and Mel. The series chronicles their adventures on Normal Street—an ordinary suburban neighborhood that has a hint of something unexpected just beneath the surface.
- Just Add Magic: A live-action series (for children ages 6 to 11) that follows Kelly and her two best friends Darbie and Hannah, as they stumble upon a mysterious cookbook in Kelly’s attic only to discover the recipes in this book are far from ordinary—they’re magical.
- Tumble Leaf: An Emmy award-winning animated series aimed at preschoolers, that follows Fig, a delightfully curious blue fox, and his best friend Stick, a quirky caterpillar, as they embark on a fun and nature-filled adventure, all while learning about science through their natural play.
- Wishenpoof!: An animated preschool series that revolves around Bianca as she solves life’s problems in her own creative ways because with magic, or without, we all have the power to make good choices.
