Amazon Adds Channels to Fire TV Devices

Amazon says that since September it has added a number of new channels to its Fire TV devices.

Among the network programming now available via Fire TV are shows from NBC, NBC Sports, HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel and Fox.

“We’re thrilled to bring these popular new channels, apps, and games to Fire TV customers,” said Steve Rabuchin, VP, Amazon Appstore.

Amazon Fire TV devices now have access to more than 4,000 channels, apps and games, the company says.