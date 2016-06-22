‘Amazing World of Gumball’ Gets Sixth Season on Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network has greenlit a sixth season of its comedy series, The Amazing World of Gumball. Produced in the U.K. and Germany, the family sitcom, which combines live action with animation, is in its fourth season.

The series is created by Ben Bocquelet, executive produced by Sarah Fell and directed by Mic Graves. It features a fearless blue cat named Gumball.

Season five arrives internationally in September, and will air in the U.S. next year.

Cartoon Network says the show reached more than 165 million viewers globally in Q1 2016, and has a strong digital presence, with almost 7 million app downloads worldwide, more than 9 million Facebook fans and 8 million views on its YouTube channel this year alone.

