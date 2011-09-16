'The Amazing Race' Checks in With foursquare

CBS and foursquare have launched a brand page for The Amazing Race, where foursquare users can check in with their smartphones to receive travel tips and series-related trivia as well as information on the places the racers will visit each week.

This fall marks the 10-year anniversary of the reality show, which originally premiered on Sept. 5, 2001. During that time contestants have raced through 74 countries, travelling some 586,000 miles around the world.

As part of the foursquare features, users can watch video tips from the show's host Phil Keoghan on packing, travelling and places to go and see in cities around the world.

"I've been fortunate to travel all over the world throughout my career to some truly magnificent locations, both abroad and here in the states," noted Phil Keoghan, the show's host in a statement. "And part of the excitement that comes with traveling to new places is being able to share those experiences with our fans."

"The Amazing Race is all about exploring, which is also the core of what foursquare is about," added Jonathan Crowley, director of media partnerships for foursquare in a statement. "Anyone can check in at locations from the show, get insider tips and watch exclusive videos from Phil Keoghan."