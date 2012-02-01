Amanpour'sCNNi Series to Launch in Spring
Christiane
Amanpour's new series for CNN International, Amanpour, will launch in the
spring, it was announced Wednesday by Tony Maddox, executive VP and managing
director for CNNi.
Amanpour will air at 3 p.m. and repeat at 5 p.m. (ET) on weeknights,
meaning the half-hour show will air in primetime throughout Europe.
"We are delighted
to see Amanpour return to the heart of CNN International's lineup," said
Maddox. "Christiane has proven herself time and time again to be the leading
international journalist in television news and with [Liza McGuirk]'s commitment to
producing compelling television, Amanpour will showcase the very best
CNN has to offer."
"I'm thrilled that Christiane's powerful, utterly original journalistic voice
will once again be heard around the world, and I look forward to helping her
shape an important program at a time of great globalchange," said McGuirk,
who will serve as executive producer.
Amanpour will
anchor CNNi's new lineup, which also includes International Desk, Quest
Means Business, Connect the World with Becky Anderson, Piers
Morgan Tonight as well as a new weekday news program anchored by Isha
Sesay.
Amanpour announced back inDecember
that she was leaving her post as anchor of ABC's This Week at the end of
2011 to launch Amanpour, but will continue to have a role at the network.
