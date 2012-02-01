Amanpour'sCNNi Series to Launch in Spring

Christiane

Amanpour's new series for CNN International, Amanpour, will launch in the

spring, it was announced Wednesday by Tony Maddox, executive VP and managing

director for CNNi.

Amanpour will air at 3 p.m. and repeat at 5 p.m. (ET) on weeknights,

meaning the half-hour show will air in primetime throughout Europe.

"We are delighted

to see Amanpour return to the heart of CNN International's lineup," said

Maddox. "Christiane has proven herself time and time again to be the leading

international journalist in television news and with [Liza McGuirk]'s commitment to

producing compelling television, Amanpour will showcase the very best

CNN has to offer."

"I'm thrilled that Christiane's powerful, utterly original journalistic voice

will once again be heard around the world, and I look forward to helping her

shape an important program at a time of great globalchange," said McGuirk,

who will serve as executive producer.

Amanpour will

anchor CNNi's new lineup, which also includes International Desk, Quest

Means Business, Connect the World with Becky Anderson, Piers

Morgan Tonight as well as a new weekday news program anchored by Isha

Sesay.

Amanpour announced back inDecember

that she was leaving her post as anchor of ABC's This Week at the end of

2011 to launch Amanpour, but will continue to have a role at the network.