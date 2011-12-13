Amanpour Leaving 'This Week,' Launching CNNi Show

Christiane Amanpour is stepping down as anchor of This

Week at the end of the year, she announced in a statement Tuesday. She will

host multiple primetime specials for ABC News and become a global affairs

anchor for the network as well as launch a new weekday show on CNN

International through a unique arrangement between the two networks.

George Stephanopoulos, who anchored This Week from

2002-09, will again become host of the program starting Jan. 8 while remaining

anchor of Good Morning America. Jake Tapper, ABC News' senior White

House correspondent will contribute to the program weekly and guest-host for

Stephanopoulos as needed.

An ABC News spokesperson said Tuesday that This Week

"will remain a Washington-based" program though GMA is based in New

York.

"Christiane has had an absolutely remarkable year for ABC

News with world-beating exclusives and we're looking forward to seeing her back

out in the field with her unique brand of storytelling," said ABC News

President Ben Sherwood in a statement.

Amanpour joined ABC from CNN in 2010 to host the Sunday

morning public affairs show, but remained interested in foreign reporting (she

was chief international correspondent at CNN). She was the face of much of ABC

News' coverage from the protests in the Middle East during this year's Arab

Spring, including landing an exclusive interview with former Egyptian president

Hosni Mubarak.

CNN for its part has been increasing its focus on international

news under the tenure of Ken Jautz (a former international correspondent

himself), with managing editor Mark Whitaker saying at a recent CNN

International taping that while the network can compete in politics and

business news, "we can own international coverage."

"Christiane Amanpour has been synonymous with

international reporting and with CNN for many years," said Jim Walton, CNN

Worldwide president. "We could not be happier that through this

unique arrangement with ABC News her experience and global perspective are

returning to a nightly news broadcast for our international audience."



The New York Post

first reported the story.

Full statement from Amanpour below:

This is an exciting and unique opportunity for me to

take my love of storytelling to primetime at ABC News with multiple specials,

as well as becoming a roving Global Affairs anchor across all ABC platforms.

I am looking forward to getting back into the field to

report stories on global issues that matter greatly to the American

people. At the same time, I will be broadcasting once again to millions

of people across the world with a weekday show on CNN International.â€¨â€¨

This role is groundbreaking, bold and very different!

I am thrilled and honored.â€¨â€¨

It's been an incredible experience to have had a

ringside seat to democracy in action at This Week. It's been an

incredible honor to anchor such a prestigious program and I thank all of you

who have helped me on that journey.