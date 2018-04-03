Amagi Uses AI To Prepare Video for New Platforms

Amagi said it launched Tornado, a content preparation service that uses machine learning to format video to run on on-demand and over-the-top TV platforms.

Tornado's artificial intelligence is nearly six times more efficient than manual content preparation, according to Amagi, allowing broadcasters to free up capital and streamline workflows. One of its key functions is to identify ad breaks in content so it can be monetized on new platforms.

“Given how competitive broadcasting has gotten today, it has never been more important for broadcasters to be able to optimize their operations and spends,” said Deepakjit Singh, CEO at Amagi. “Tornado is game-changing for broadcasters and their teams today, allowing them to spend more time on creating better experiences for consumers and less time on mundane tasks.”

Amagi, which works with Turner, Discovery, Scripps Networks and Viceland, says content owners, networks and others can use Tornado to:

• Factory-scale VOD segment creation: Linear broadcast model is highly reliant on sophisticated processing of video for ad break points identification, credits, color bars and blacks. Using Amagi Tornado, this process can be completely automated, allowing broadcasters to simply upload video assets to Tornado, and then prepare breakpoints based on pre-loaded inputs from human content preparation specialists.

• Auto ad detection of mid-roll ads: Using machine learning techniques, Tornado can automatically detect ads in linear broadcast streams without any ad markers by comparing video segments with an active ad library. This allows broadcasters to better optimize their mid-roll ads allowing them to insert the most appropriate, localized ads within their feeds which is challenging for OTT advertisers and broadcasters today.

• Near real-time live to VOD conversion: Amagi Tornado will soon allow broadcasters to create near real-time creation of VOD content from live broadcasts. Meaning, for example, broadcasters can create sports highlights packages automatically with little to no human effort required from “fresh off-the-air” sports contests and more.