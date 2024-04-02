Altice USA’s Optimum Launches ‘Local Is Big Time’ Campaign

Altice USA is launching a new campaign for its Optimum brand of broadband and cable services that uses the slogan, “Where local is big time.”

The new slogan highlights Optimum’s local focus and tech capabilities, the company said.

“As a local provider of critical connectivity services, Optimum cares deeply about the vitality, happiness, and lasting success of the local communities we serve, not just because they are our customers, but because they are also our employees, neighbors, friends, and family,” David Williams, president of consumer services at Optimum, said. “We know how much our communities rely on us to stay connected, so how we show up for them matters to us. That’s why it is important our brand reflects our customer-first ethos and reinforces our local commitment combined with our ability to deliver world-class connectivity at a great value today and into the future.”

The campaign will target residential customers and businesses across Optimum’s service areas on TV, video, social media, radio, streaming audio, out-of-home and digital display.

The two “hero” ad spots highlight the role Optimum plays in ensuring that people and businesses stay connected. Every ad is anchored in reaching customers where they are — in the communities where they live and work — and will be seen in markets across Optimum’s 21-state footprint.

“ ‘Where local is big time’ isn’t just a tagline — it reflects how we operate at Optimum and marks a significant moment centered around our ability to deliver connectivity services with big-tech capabilities in a simplified way that meets the specific needs of our markets and customers,” Optimum chief marketing officer Jennifer Garrett said. “Now, we are more poised than ever to reach our customers where they are and ensure that everything we’re driving locally, regionally, and nationally resonates with the communities that we call home.”

Altice USA said Optimum has introduced a new regional operations model with local senior leadership teams, enhanced customer communications, launched a suite of connectivity products and upgraded its broadband networks.

The campaign was put together with Publicis O1, a dedicated team of people from Publicis Groupe Agencies working on Optimum.