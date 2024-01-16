Altice USA Sets Huge Broadband Price Cuts: 36% Off on 300 Mbps FTTH

Currently trading at around $2.50 a share, a tiny fraction of its peak $37.80 share price back in early December 2020, Altice USA is, in the words of equity analyst Craig Moffett, “taking its medicine.”

After years of operational cuts and consumer price increases, the Long Island cable operator, under the direction of recently appointed CEO Dennis Mathew, has instituted fairly massive price decreases across its fiber-to-the-home and cable broadband product lines.

We're talking about as much as 36% off the base 300 megabits-per-second Optimum FTTH tier. (See chart below.)

(Image credit: MoffettNathanson)

Credit Light Reading for following up first on Moffett’s January 8 report — we slept on it, but it's definitely worth mentioning.

The price changes affect all FTTH customers who aren't on promotion, Moffett noted.

“By all accounts, a very high percentage of their accounts are on promotion,” he added.

Altice USA is also reducing prices for new cable broadband customers, although it appears existing customers can also leverage these prices by threatening to walk.

(Image credit: MoffettNathanson)

According to Moffett, the cable operator, which touts around 4.6 million broadband customers, is trying to undo the aftereffects of the “Altice Way,” the strategy of increasing EBITDA through cost cuts and price increases, which proliferated amid the aggressive expansion set forth by French-Israeli cable titan Patrick Drahi a decade ago.

“The strategy worked everywhere they tried it. For a while. And then it didn’t,’ Moffett wrote.

“For the past few years, Altice has been undoing the damage caused by overzealous cost-cutting, adding back much-needed capabilities that were lost in the initial Altice bloodletting,” he added. “What they hadn't done — until now — was undo the damage done by the overzealous price increases that followed.”