Altice USA Names Philippe Le May CTO

Altice USA said it has appointed Philippe Le May to the role of chief technology officer, and has elevated the company’s prior CTO, Terry Cordova, to a vice chairman role.



Cordova, who joined Altice following itsacquisition of Suddenlink in December 2015, is now vice chairman, business development – network & technology services at Altice USA.



In his new role, Cordova, who is serving as co-chair for this year’s SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver, will help drive Altice’s U.S. network and technology growth strategy efforts, and represent the technical capabilities, interests and offerings of Altice in the U.S.



