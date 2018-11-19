Altice Updates Altice One Cable Operating System

Altice USA said it has a new operating system that will enable new features for its cable TV subscribers including being able to watch cloud DVR content on the Altice One mobile app.

The New Altice One Operating System 2.0 is available to Optimum and Suddenlink customers.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERthyYoopMQ[/embed]

It will give subscribers access to an integrated version of the YouTube Kids App, Show Restart on 20 channels, remote control voice search for the YouTube app and a new News 12 app to access local news and information.

The system also offers additional 4K content with the launch of Premier League Soccer on channel 200.

“Altice One has transformed the way our customers connect to the content they love by simplifying their entertainment experience and providing expansive WiFi coverage to power their homes,” said Hakim Boubazine, co-president and chief operating officer, Altice USA. “OS 2.0 gives Altice One families new features to enjoy such as enhanced mobility with on-the-go Cloud DVR, more streaming apps, enhanced voice search, and more 4K content, and is just the latest update as we continue to evolve the Altice One experience for our customers.”

Altice One offers Netflix, YouTube, and a dozen other streaming apps

The Altice One advanced Bluetooth voice activated remote ensures customers can search and find content quickly across a broad selection of entertainment options, the company said.