Altice Reaches New Carriage Deal with Tribune Broadcasting

Tribune Broadcasting said it reached a new carriage and retransmission consent agreement with Altice USA.

The agreement covers Tribune’s local TV stations as well its cable channel WGN America.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tribune had agreed to be acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group, but both companies withdrew from the deal this summer.

Tribune owns 42 stations that reach about 50 million households.

Altice USA serves approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers in 21 states under the Optimum and Suddenlink Brands.