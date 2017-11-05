Altice Makes Deal With Sprint to Provide Mobile Services

Altice USA and Sprint announced a new multi-year strategic agreement that will let Altice use Sprint’s network to provide mobile voice and data services to customers nationwide.

Sprint will be able to leverage Altice USA’s broadband platform to strength its network.



RELATED: Charter rebuffs overtures from Sprint

“Altice is a convergent leader with more than 26 million mobile customers in countries including France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic, and we are excited to bring our global expertise to the U.S. to enhance and strengthen our offerings," said Altice USA Chairman & CEO Dexter Goei. “Working together we will be able to capitalize on Sprint’s vast mobile network, which fits well alongside Altice USA’s deep WiFi network, and leverage Altice’s global mobile experience to deliver greater value, more benefits and seamless connectivity for our U.S. customers.”

Cable carriers and mobile phone companies have been working together to provide co-branded mobile access to voice, data and programming services.

We are incredibly excited to work with Altice USA on this innovative win-win solution that benefits both of our companies,” said Sprint President & CEO Marcelo Claure. “As content and connectivity continue to converge, we believe this approach will be a model for future strategic arrangements across multiple industries including cable, tech and others.”



RELATED: CBRS spectrum could open opportunities for cable