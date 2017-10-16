Altice Blazes Trail With Hispanic Subs

NEW YORK — Altice USA has been both a trailblazer and a visionary in providing the local and national Hispanic community access to Spanish-language news and entertainment, as well as providing innovative packaging of video and high-speed-data products.



The award will be presented during the luncheon awards ceremony scheduled from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m., at the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, to be held on Oct. 19 at the Sheraton New York Hotel.



At its former Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications systems — Altice purchased those companies in 2016 and 2015, respectively — the cable operator is continuing the tradition of service and commitment to the Hispanic community, which makes up a large segment of its customers. Its Optimum unit passes large Hispanic communities in the Greater New York City area, including the Bronx, parts of Brooklyn, parts of New Jersey and Long Island; Suddenlink operates in parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas with significant Hispanic populations.



As Altice USA, the company’s commitment to the Hispanic community is expanding. In the coming weeks it plans to introduce new Spanish-language TV packages — including music, movies, kids and lifestyle programming — for Optimum and Suddenlink customers that better cater to the Spanish-language populations it serves, particularly in the New York Tri-State Area and the southwestern portion of the country.



For Optimum customers, the refreshed Optimum en Español package will offer more than 50 Spanish-language channels, starting at $12.95 per month for subscribers to Optimum Value and above. Suddenlink’s updated Conexión Única package will include more than 30 Spanish-language channels, starting at $10 per month. More details, including the new channel additions, will be made available in the coming weeks.



On the phone and broadband front, the cable operator also offers a variety of bundles that feature Spanish-language programming as well as other services, including international calling and a new low-priced high-speed internet service, called Economy Internet, available to eligible households in both the Optimum and Suddenlink footprints for $14.99 per month. Details of the product are available in both Spanish and English at geteconomyinternet.com.



In its Optimum system, Altice USA offers more than 1,000 hours of Spanish-language video on demand programming each month, with content from many Spanish-language channels also available for out-of-home viewing.



Altice USA’s parent Altice N.V. has operations in the Dominican Republic, and is one of the main telecom service providers in that country bringing mobile and fixed residential and business services to more than 4.8 million customers.



Altice USA continues to offer a variety of Spanish-language and bilingual marketing campaigns. The company recently launched an advertising campaign featuring soccer superstar and Altice ambassador Cristiano Ronaldo and previously ran a campaign featuring comedian and actor John Leguizamo, both of whom are popular among Hispanic and general market consumers. The company also provides Spanish-speaking customer-service representatives to assist Spanish-speaking customers. In addition, Altice USA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and recognizes the rich heritage of Hispanic Americans by administering a student essay contest across its footprint that asks students to write about a Latino, past or present, with whom they would like to spend the day. It also holds a separate but similar contest for the children of the company’s employees.