Alloy Taps Cheryl Dolins to Run TV Division

Alloy Entertainment has hired Cheryl Dolins to run its TV division as senior VP in television production & development. Alloy is a division of Warner Bros. TV Group.

Dolins replaces Gina Girolamo, who left in June to run the TV department for McG's Wonderland Sound and Vision. She will report to Alloy Entertainment president Leslie Morgenstein.

She is a former NBC development executive, overseeing such shows as The Office, 30 Rock, My Name Is Earl, Will & Grace and Las Vegas. Most recently, Dolins served as president of New York-based production company Grand Central Entertainment.

Alloy also announced that Amanda Bowman, former ABC Family programming and development coordinator, will join the company's Los Angeles based operations.

Deadline first reported the story.