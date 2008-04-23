Allison Taylor Rejoins Sinclair Broadcast Group Stations

Allison Taylor rejoined Sinclair Broadcast Group’s WMMP-TV Charleston, S.C., as general manager.

Taylor will also oversee WTAT-TV, which is programmed by Sinclair under a time brokerage agreement.

She had been with the two stations from 2001-07, most recently as general sales manager.

“We are pleased to have Allison re-join the team at WMMP and WTAT,” Sinclair vice president and chief operating officer Steve Marks said in a statement. “During her years at the stations, she showed tremendous ability to perform and advance through the sales organization. Allison brings familiarity with the stations, its staff and the community. We look forward to building on her experience, established relationships and strong sales background.”