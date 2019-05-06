Allen Keeps Buying With $165M Bayou City Acquisition

A few days after taking part in Sinclair Broadcast Group’s acquisition of 21 regional sports channels from The Walt Disney Co., Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has struck again, agreeing to buy Bayou City Broadcasting’s four TV stations for $165 million.

Allen also owns The Weather Channel.

The four Bayou City Broadcasting stations are WEVV-TV and WEEV-TV in Evansville, IN, and KLAF-TV and KADN-TV, Lafayette, LA. Bayou City was founded in 2008 by owner and CEO DuJuan McCoy who, like Byron Allen, is an African-American entrepreneur.

“This is another milestone for our company, as we have now agreed to purchase our very first broadcast television stations and continue to look for other opportunities to grow our global media company through strategic acquisitions,” Allen said.