Allant Using Nielsen Catalina Sales Data to Target Ads

Ad tech firm Allant says it has made a deal to incorporate data from Nielsen Catalina Solutions into its targeting software.

Allant uses its Audience Interconnect software to create audience segments relevant to an advertiser’s product. With Nielsen Catalina’s data, consumer packaged goods marketers should be better able to connect with actual and potential customers.

“Consumers want to see relevant ads. This solution will ensure that the right ads are placed in the programs and networks to reach the desired audiences, based on what they’ve purchased in the past,” Dave Irwin, president of Allant, said. “Allant’s collaboration with NCS helps brands streamline the use of the data directly out of our tool, so brands can easily determine the most effective TV campaign for driving sales.”

Allant says it works with the top cable, satellite and telecommunications providers, networks and ad agencies.

“Allant’s Audience Interconnect helps networks increase ad revenue, advertisers cut waste by placing ads more effectively in front of target audiences, and consumers stay informed about products that are relevant to their lifestyles.” Eric Schmitt, Allant’s executive VP of communications, TV and media, said.