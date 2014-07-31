All3Media America Reorganizes Exec Team

The U.S. division of U.K. unscripted production company All3Media has promoted six senior executives and hired a seventh.

Topping the list of promotions at All3Media America are Aaron Saidman, named executive VP, development and current programming, and Wally Parks, named executive VP, production. Saidman had previously served as head of development. Parks has led production management at All3Media America since the promotion of former department head Amy Hussey to COO.

News of the executive reorganization comes one day after the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission gave the greenlight to a plan by Discovery Communications and Liberty Global to acquire All3Media in a 50-50 split for $930 million.

Other executives promoted are Jacob Cohen-Holmes to senior VP, development and current programming; Jonathan Parkman to senior VP, post production; Dana Boratenski to VP, production development; and Sabrina Fiander to VP, production. The company has also hired Leah Hariton, formerly of Shed Media, as VP, current series.