All3Media America Names Amy Hussey as COO

All3Media America announced Thursday that Amy Hussey will assume the role as the company's COO.

All3Media's chairman Stephen Lambert and president Eli Holzman added that the company had moved into its new U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles. All3Media's production companies, including Studio Lambert, Zoo Productions and Maverick Television, also moved to Los Angeles.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue working with Amy as she was an integral part of Studio Lambert’s success and brings valuable business expertise to All3,” said Lambert. Added Holzman, “All3Media's substantial investment in America is already bearing fruit by allowing all of our companies to work under one roof and providing growth opportunities for outstanding executives like Amy Hussey.”

Hussey, who will report to Holzman, will oversee operations of all 11 of All3Media's companies. She previously worked as executive VP of Studio Lambert.

All3Media launched its U.S. branch in January.