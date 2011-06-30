All 'Voice' Coaches Signed for Season Two

Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will all return next season as musician coaches of The Voice, NBC announced Thursday.

The vocal competition series is scheduled to resume inmidseason on Mondays from 8-10 p.m., replacing The Sing-Off, which will have a fall run in that timeslot.

"Our fantastic coaches were integral to the tremendous success of The Voice this year and we are thrilled that they are all returning," said Paul Telegdy, executive VP, alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios.

The season one finale of The Voice, which crowned Javier Colon its first champion, averaged 10.8 million total viewers Wednesday night.