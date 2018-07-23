‘All or Nothing: Manchester City’ Premieres on Amazon Aug. 17

Amazon debuts docu-series All or Nothing: Manchester City, about the peerless U.K. soccer squad, Aug. 17. All or Nothing gives “fans around the world a glimpse into the historic club, its legendary coach, Pep Guardiola, and the personal stories of the players in a record setting, Premier League winning year,” according to Amazon.

Ben Kingsley narrates. There are eight episodes, all of which will be released Aug. 17.

Manchester City went 32-2, with four ties, in the 2017-2018 season, easily winning the Premier League.

The series is produced by MediaPro in association with F45 and IMG.

England had an impressive run in the recently concluded World Cup. Several Manchester City players were in the England squad, including John Stones, Fabien Delph, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling.

There have been four seasons of behind-the-scenes sports docu-series All or Nothing featuring football teams: the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Michigan Wolverines and Dallas Cowboys. Recently launched All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks looked at the elite rugby team.