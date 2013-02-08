'Up All Night' Loses Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate is exiting NBC's Up All Night in

the latest setback to the struggling sophomore comedy.

"It's been a great experience working on Up All Night,

but the show has taken a different creative direction and I decided it was best

for me to move on to other endeavors," Applegate said in a statement. "Working

with Lorne Michaels has been a dream come true and I am grateful he brought me

into his TV family. I will miss the cast, producers and crew, and wish

them the best always."

An NBC spokesman had no comment on the future of the show

without Applegate.

Her departure comes as Up All Night is on hiatus to

retool its format from single-camera to multicamera, including building new

sets to accommodate a live studio audience. Production on five new episodes was

scheduled to resume in February, with the comedy to return to NBC's schedule in

late spring.

Series creator Emily Spivey also left the series in January,

after Linda Wallem (Nurse Jackie) replaced Tucker Crawley as showrunner.

At the TCA press tour in January, NBC Entertainment president

Jennifer Salke said she hoped the format change would play to the strengths of

series stars Applegate, Will Arnett and Maya Rudolph.

"We started looking at the show and thinking what was the

best format for it, given that they felt a little tied down by the format they

were in and the creative direction of the show," she said. "And they were kind

of itching to be able to be really perform in a way that we all felt, in front

of a live audience, would be the best solution to that."

Up All Night had been averaging a 1.3 rating with

adults 18-49 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. after averaging a 1.7 leading out of The

Office in its first season.

Deadline first reported the story.