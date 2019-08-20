‘All In with Chris Hayes’ Invites Audience For Summer Fridays

All In with Chris Hayes will do Friday shows on MSNBC Aug. 23, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 in front of a live studio audience. Hosted by Hayes, the hour-long shows will happen at Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 6A.

All In with Chris Hayes premiered on MSNBC in 2013. The show, which covers politics, runs 8 p.m. nightly, with no studio audience.

Hayes is editor-at-large of The Nation. Prior to joining MSNBC as an anchor, Hayes was a frequent substitute host for The Rachel Maddow Show and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell. Hayes became an MSNBC contributor in 2010.

MSNBC is part of the NBCUniversal News Group.