‘All In with Chris Hayes’ Invites Audience For Summer Fridays
All In with Chris Hayes will do Friday shows on MSNBC Aug. 23, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 in front of a live studio audience. Hosted by Hayes, the hour-long shows will happen at Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 6A.
All In with Chris Hayes premiered on MSNBC in 2013. The show, which covers politics, runs 8 p.m. nightly, with no studio audience.
Hayes is editor-at-large of The Nation. Prior to joining MSNBC as an anchor, Hayes was a frequent substitute host for The Rachel Maddow Show and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell. Hayes became an MSNBC contributor in 2010.
MSNBC is part of the NBCUniversal News Group.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.